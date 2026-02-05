Director, Naval Reactors, visits USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

Adm. William Houston, director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for the Department of the Navy and Department of Energy, speaks with Capt. Kari Yakubisin, reactor officer for Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and Lt. Courtney Prater during a tour of the ship, Feb. 5, 2026. Carl Vinson is undergoing scheduled maintenance in its homeport of San Diego while remaining a combat-ready force dedicated to protecting and defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna Walker)
