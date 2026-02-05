Fire Truck Drop Off at Readiness and Dispersal Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing unload a firetruck from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques, and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites, and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)