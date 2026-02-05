(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fire Truck Drop Off at Readiness and Dispersal Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Fire Truck Drop Off at Readiness and Dispersal Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing unload a firetruck from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques, and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites, and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.06.2026 02:25
    Photo ID: 9509535
    VIRIN: 260128-Z-YH622-1080
    Resolution: 8051x5367
    Size: 16.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Truck Drop Off at Readiness and Dispersal Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DVIDS Tags: AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, Firetruck

