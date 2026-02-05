Fire Truck Drop Off at Readiness and Dispersal Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gary Raymond, 61st Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tactical aircraft maintenance specialist, drives a forklift toward a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a readiness and dispersal exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 28, 2026. Throughout the exercise, Airmen honed tactics, techniques, and procedures, strengthening the U.S. Air Force’s ability to disperse quickly, establish austere sites, and generate combat sorties with a minimal footprint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nathan Wingate)