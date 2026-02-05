(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LTG Gavin Lawrence conducted a visit to key logistical sites in the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 5]

    JAPAN

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Hyungbin Ju 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    LTG Gavin Lawrence, the Deputy Commanding General of the Army Materiel Command, conducted a visit from January 26-28, 2026, to key logistical sites in the Indo-Pacific, including the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade and its Northeast Asia Battalion in Camp Carroll, Korea, as well as the Sagami Depot and Yokohama North Dock in Japan.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 19:02
    This work, LTG Gavin Lawrence conducted a visit to key logistical sites in the Indo-Pacific [Image 5 of 5], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

