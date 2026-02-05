LTG Gavin Lawrence, the Deputy Commanding General of the Army Materiel Command, conducted a visit from January 26-28, 2026, to key logistical sites in the Indo-Pacific, including the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade and its Northeast Asia Battalion in Camp Carroll, Korea, as well as the Sagami Depot and Yokohama North Dock in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9509205
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-A4479-1001
|Resolution:
|2944x1597
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LTG Gavin Lawrence conducted a visit to key logistical sites in the Indo-Pacific [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.