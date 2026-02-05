LTG Gavin Lawrence conducted a visit to key logistical sites in the Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LTG Gavin Lawrence, the Deputy Commanding General of the Army Materiel Command, conducted a visit from January 26-28, 2026, to key logistical sites in the Indo-Pacific, including the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade and its Northeast Asia Battalion in Camp Carroll, Korea, as well as the Sagami Depot and Yokohama North Dock in Japan.