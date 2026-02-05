(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy firefighters provide mutual aid support to fire in Tomah [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort McCoy firefighters provide mutual aid support to fire in Tomah

    TOMAH, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2026

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Firefighters battle a blaze Jan. 25, 2026, in Tomah, Wis. Fort McCoy (Wis.) firefighters were among the firefighters attacking and extinguishing the fire as part of a mutual aid support effort. (Photo by Tomah Fire Department)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 18:23
    Photo ID: 9509165
    VIRIN: 260125-A-A4608-5539
    Resolution: 1998x1499
    Size: 1016.76 KB
    Location: TOMAH, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy firefighters provide mutual aid support to fire in Tomah [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy, Tomah, Wisconsin, MABAS mutual aid, firefighters, IMCOM

