Firefighters battle a blaze Jan. 25, 2026, in Tomah, Wis. Fort McCoy (Wis.) firefighters were among the firefighters attacking and extinguishing the fire as part of a mutual aid support effort. (Photo by Tomah Fire Department)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 18:23
|Photo ID:
|9509162
|VIRIN:
|260125-A-A4608-4622
|Resolution:
|1021x853
|Size:
|277.31 KB
|Location:
|TOMAH, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort McCoy firefighters provide mutual aid support to fire in Tomah [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
