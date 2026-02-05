(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event [Image 19 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a Ukrainian Antonov AN-124 Ruslan heavy transport on the flight line during a Foreign Military Sales event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 30, 2026. The total weight of the cargo for the event was 71,570 lbs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 18:12
    Photo ID: 9509156
    VIRIN: 260130-F-OY799-1931
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 15.95 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event [Image 19 of 19], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event
    Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    FMS
    Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery