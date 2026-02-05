Travis conducts Foreign Military Sales event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darien Lochin, 60th Aerial Port Squadron ramp operations specialist, directs cargo with a 6K forklift onto a Ukrainian Antonov AN-124 Ruslan heavy transport on the flight line during a Foreign Military Sales event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 30, 2026. The total weight of the cargo for the event was 71,570 lbs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)