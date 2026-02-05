(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    CAT 4361, U.S Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program, and Guatemala Partner to Provide Medical Care in Puerto San Jose [Image 6 of 6]

    CAT 4361, U.S Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program, and Guatemala Partner to Provide Medical Care in Puerto San Jose

    PUERTO SAN JOSE, GUATEMALA

    01.30.2026

    Photo by 94th Airlift Wing 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A Guatemalan medic from the Brigada de Paracaidistas conducts an initial patient screening to assess health needs during medical mission carried out by Civil Affairs Team 4361 from Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo, in partnership with the Department of Health of Escuintla in Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, Jan. 29-30, 2026. The two-day event provided approximately $12,000 worth of medication and medical supplies, impacting approximately 1,500 people in the community and reinforcing strong U.S.–Guatemalan cooperation and commitment to public health. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Talbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9509002
    VIRIN: 260130-F-XX000-1006
    Resolution: 624x494
    Size: 120.09 KB
    Location: PUERTO SAN JOSE, GT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAT 4361, U.S Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program, and Guatemala Partner to Provide Medical Care in Puerto San Jose [Image 6 of 6], by 94th Airlift Wing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CAT 4361, U.S Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program, and Guatemala Partner to Provide Medical Care in Puerto San Jose

