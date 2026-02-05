CAT 4361, U.S Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program, and Guatemala Partner to Provide Medical Care in Puerto San Jose

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Guatemalan medic from the Brigada de Paracaidistas conducts an initial patient screening to assess health needs during medical mission carried out by Civil Affairs Team 4361 from Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo, in partnership with the Department of Health of Escuintla in Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, Jan. 29-30, 2026. The two-day event provided approximately $12,000 worth of medication and medical supplies, impacting approximately 1,500 people in the community and reinforcing strong U.S.–Guatemalan cooperation and commitment to public health. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Talbert)