Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team 4361 from Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo,...... read more read more Photo By 94th Airlift Wing | U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team 4361 from Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo, alongside the U.S. Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program, partnered with the Department of Health of Escuintla to conduct a medical mission providing essential medical care to the local community in Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, Jan. 29-30, 2026. The two-day event provided approximately $12,000 worth of medication and medical supplies, impacting approximately 1,500 people in the community and reinforcing strong U.S.–Guatemalan cooperation and commitment to public health. (U.S. Army courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Talbert) see less | View Image Page

CAT 4361, U.S Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program, and Guatemala Partner to Provide Medical Care in Puerto San Jose

PUERTO SAN JOSE, Guatemala–

Civil Affairs Team 4361, assigned to Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo, alongside U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program, partnered with the Guatemalan Department of Health of Escuintla to bring vital medical services and approximately $12,000 worth of medications and supplies to communities in Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, Jan. 29-30, 2026.



During the two-day Medical Civic Action Program event, doctors from the Guatemalan Department of Health provided medical services including primary care consultations, pharmaceutical support, physical examinations, pediatric care, and immunization shots, benefitting approximately 1,500 people in the community.



“It is an honor for the U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team and our service members to stand alongside the people of Puerto San Jose today as we support this vital Medical Civic Action Program,” said Col. Walter Osorio, Brigada de Paracaidistas Puerto San Jose base commander. “By working together with local authorities and healthcare professionals, we not only provide immediate care to over 1,500 residents but also reinforce the strong humanitarian partnership between the United States and Guatemala. Together, we are demonstrating that our commitment extends beyond security to improving the everyday lives of people in communities across the region.”



Civil affairs engagements such as this help to improve access to medical care for underserved populations, reinforcing strong U.S.–Guatemalan cooperation and commitment to public health.



"Seeing JTF-Bravo and the U.S. Embassy Military Group join local leaders in Santa Isabel, Escuintla, to deliver basic medical supplies to over 461 attendees was truly inspiring," said Capt. Christopher Karl, Civil Affairs Team 4361 team chief. "This MEDCAP reflects the United States’ commitment to the people of Guatemala and highlights the unity of American service members, agencies, and partners working together to support civilian needs. By bringing direct medical services to Santa Isabel’s department and families, we strengthen humanitarian ties, boost local health capacity, and demonstrate that American support is focused on improving everyday lives across the region."



Through a whole-of-government approach, the collaboration strengthened civil-military cooperation,supporting the Guatemalan government's ability to provide for its citizens and reinforcing its presence in the region.



“On behalf of the Municipality of Puerto San Jose, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team, U.S SOUTHCOM and all those contributing to this MEDCAP initiative,” said Pablo Salvatierra, Puerto San Jose vice mayor. “This donation of medicines and medical supplies is more than assistance; it is a symbol of solidarity and support for our citizens’ well-being. This collaboration enhances the presence and legitimacy of our local government, helping us serve our people more effectively. We are truly blessed to partner with the United States in advancing the health and prosperity of Puerto San Jose and the surrounding areas.”



Established in 1983, JTF-Bravo supports U.S. military and humanitarian operations, providing critical airlift, medical, logistics, and security assistance to partner nations. The task force functions as U.S. Southern Command’s rapid response element, enhances regional security, promotes stability, and strengthens partnerships through disaster response, joint exercises, and capacity-building initiatives in support of U.S. Southern Command priorities