    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Helicopter Operations

    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Helicopter Operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Seaman Paris McKee 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Lt. Cirilo Velez, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) flight deck aircraft handler, from Jayuya, Puerto Rico, supervises helicopter operations from Flight Deck Control during Builder’s Trials, Jan. 30, 2026. Handlers are responsible for coordinating the transit of aircraft on the flight deck and designating aircraft positions for safe flight operations. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paris McKee)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9508529
    VIRIN: 260130-N-TH264-1042
    Resolution: 5618x3745
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: JAYUYA, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Helicopter Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Paris McKee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Builder's Sea Trials

