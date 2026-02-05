PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Helicopter Operations

Lt. Cirilo Velez, Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) flight deck aircraft handler, from Jayuya, Puerto Rico, supervises helicopter operations from Flight Deck Control during Builder’s Trials, Jan. 30, 2026. Handlers are responsible for coordinating the transit of aircraft on the flight deck and designating aircraft positions for safe flight operations. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paris McKee)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9508529
|VIRIN:
|260130-N-TH264-1042
|Resolution:
|5618x3745
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|JAYUYA, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
