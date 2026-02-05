(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, Bravo 6.. [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, Bravo 6..

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Eli Baker 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief prepares for his first aerial gunnery at night, Fort Bragg, N.C. Jan 30. 2026. Aerial gunnery provides crews with valuable hands-on experience, enhancing the battalion's operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9508255
    VIRIN: 260128-A-RF972-4970
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, Bravo 6.. [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, Free to fire
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, Glattatata
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, RELOADING!
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, Bravo 6..
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, iitty bitty little targets
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, wasn't me
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, Flint and steal
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, first to fire
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, BW fire away.
    2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, Green dots are bullets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aerial gunnery
    82nd Combat Avation Brigade
    Aerial Gunnery Qualifications
    82nd CAB
    UH-60 Blackhawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery