A UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief prepares for his first aerial gunnery at night, Fort Bragg, N.C. Jan 30. 2026. Aerial gunnery provides crews with valuable hands-on experience, enhancing the battalion's operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9508255
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-RF972-4970
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, Bravo 6.. [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Eli Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.