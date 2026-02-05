2-82 Assault Helicopter Battalion Aerial Gunnery, Bravo 6..

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief prepares for his first aerial gunnery at night, Fort Bragg, N.C. Jan 30. 2026. Aerial gunnery provides crews with valuable hands-on experience, enhancing the battalion's operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Eli Baker)