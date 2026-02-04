(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period [Image 5 of 5]

    Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Seaman Jamison Sutton 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Tyjai Johnson welds a stanchion aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Feb. 3, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jamison Sutton)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 08:06
    Photo ID: 9507652
    VIRIN: 260203-N-FC769-2415
    Resolution: 4712x3366
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jamison Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk;
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower; CVN 69; C2F; Norfolk; NNSY

