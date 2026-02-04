Ike Conducts Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period

U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Tyjai Johnson welds a stanchion aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Feb. 3, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jamison Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2026 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9507652
|VIRIN:
|260203-N-FC769-2415
|Resolution:
|4712x3366
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
