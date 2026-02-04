(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    12th CAB conducts sling load operations with Dutch allies at AMTEC 26-01 [Image 4 of 4]

    12th CAB conducts sling load operations with Dutch allies at AMTEC 26-01

    CELLE, GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Chase Peters 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter from 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade is staged on the airfield as a CH-47F Chinook helicopter from 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducts sling load validations for follow-on missions with Dutch allies at Aviation Maneuver Training Exercise Center 26-01 in Celle, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. The 12th CAB’s participation in AMTEC 26-01 validates a NATO training center while demonstrating the brigade’s commitment to training alongside the Royal Netherlands Army and other NATO allies to ensure a ready force capable of maintaining stability throughout the European theater.

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 03:47
    Photo ID: 9507617
    VIRIN: 260205-A-CP640-3218
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: CELLE, DE
    This work, 12th CAB conducts sling load operations with Dutch allies at AMTEC 26-01 [Image 4 of 4], by CW2 Chase Peters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

