12th CAB conducts sling load operations with Dutch allies at AMTEC 26-01

Two U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopters from 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct sling load validation for follow-on missions with Dutch allies at Aviation Maneuver Training Exercise Center 26-01 in Celle, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. AH-64E Apache helicopters from 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade are staged on the airfield. The 12th CAB’s participation in AMTEC 26-01 validates a NATO training center while demonstrating the brigade’s commitment to training alongside the Royal Netherlands Army and other NATO allies to ensure a ready force capable of maintaining stability throughout the European theater.
