    Palau, U.S. partner for Construction Industry Forum [Image 2 of 7]

    Palau, U.S. partner for Construction Industry Forum

    KOROR, PALAU

    10.20.2025

    Photo by Capt. Christy Hanson 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    Representatives from the U.S. Department of War, Republic of Palau, and the Palau Chamber of Commerce partnered to host a Construction Industry Forum in Koror, Palau at the Palau Community College Jan. 19. The forum centered on the multi-million dollar military construction project to modernize and enhance the Malakal port and harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Christy Hanson)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.05.2026 00:59
    Photo ID: 9507451
    VIRIN: 251020-A-XO892-3098
    Resolution: 820x694
    Size: 179.83 KB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palau, U.S. partner for Construction Industry Forum [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Christy Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

