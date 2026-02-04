Palau, U.S. partner for Construction Industry Forum

Representatives from the U.S. Department of War, Republic of Palau, and the Palau Chamber of Commerce partnered to host a Construction Industry Forum in Koror, Palau at the Palau Community College Jan. 19. The forum centered on the multi-million dollar military construction project to modernize and enhance the Malakal port and harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Christy Hanson)
10.20.2025
02.05.2026
9507451
251020-A-XO892-3098
820x694
179.83 KB
KOROR, PW
1
0
