Palau, U.S. partner for Construction Industry Forum

Representatives from the U.S. Department of War, Republic of Palau, and the Palau Chamber of Commerce partnered to host a Construction Industry Forum in Koror, Palau at the Palau Community College Jan. 19. The forum centered on the multi-million dollar military construction project to modernize and enhance the Malakal port and harbor. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Christy Hanson)