IMCOM Command Team Visit Kwajalein Atoll

U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll hosted the IMCOM Command Team, LTG James M. Smith along with CSM Corey J. Perry and the IMCOM Pacific Command Team Ms. Brenda L. McCullough and CSM Derek G. Wise for a command brief and hands on tour of Kwajalein Atoll. This was LTG Smith's and CSM Perry's first trip to Kwajalein and a very informative one at that. The team was escorted and given walking briefs by subject matter experts for numerous functional areas of Kwajalein. Areas visited included: Army Family Housing areas, both new and old, Bachelors Quarters, Child Youth Centers and Child Development Centers, Fuels areas, Airfield Controls, Dinning Facilities, the Hospital, the Marina, MWR facilities, and the Provost Marshall Office. ​While having received numerous briefings on Kwajalein Atoll is informative, the IMCOM HQs Command Team said that seeing Kwajalein in person adds a more robust informative package that aids in the steps towards the future.