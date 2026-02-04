(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IMCOM Command Team Visit Kwajalein Atoll [Image 47 of 49]

    IMCOM Command Team Visit Kwajalein Atoll

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    01.25.2025

    Photo by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll hosted the IMCOM Command Team, LTG James M. Smith along with CSM Corey J. Perry and the IMCOM Pacific Command Team Ms. Brenda L. McCullough and CSM Derek G. Wise for a command brief and hands on tour of Kwajalein Atoll. This was LTG Smith's and CSM Perry's first trip to Kwajalein and a very informative one at that. The team was escorted and given walking briefs by subject matter experts for numerous functional areas of Kwajalein. Areas visited included: Army Family Housing areas, both new and old, Bachelors Quarters, Child Youth Centers and Child Development Centers, Fuels areas, Airfield Controls, Dinning Facilities, the Hospital, the Marina, MWR facilities, and the Provost Marshall Office. ​While having received numerous briefings on Kwajalein Atoll is informative, the IMCOM HQs Command Team said that seeing Kwajalein in person adds a more robust informative package that aids in the steps towards the future.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 22:10
    Photo ID: 9507268
    VIRIN: 250125-A-DL550-9598
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM Command Team Visit Kwajalein Atoll [Image 49 of 49], by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    Marshall Islands
    Kwajalein Atoll
    Kwajalein
    RMI
    U.S. Army

