CNRH Volunteers with 808 Cleanups for Laulima Navy

HONOLULU – Sailors, Airmen, and civilians pick up debris during the Laulima Navy Kickoff event at Sand Island State Recreation Area, Jan. 31, 2026. Volunteers from the Navy and Air Force joined 808 Cleanups to remove 250 pounds of trash and debris from a stretch of beach. Sand Island State Recreation Area is one of Oahu’s largest urban parks. Laulima Navy is a campaign to highlight community service performed by Navy personnel in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)