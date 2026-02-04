(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CNRH Volunteers with 808 Cleanups for Laulima Navy [Image 4 of 6]

    CNRH Volunteers with 808 Cleanups for Laulima Navy

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    HONOLULU – Raquel Cloma, Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs specialist, picks up debris during the Laulima Navy Kickoff event at Sand Island State Recreation Area, Jan. 31, 2026. Volunteers from the Navy and Air Force joined 808 Cleanups to remove 250 pounds of trash and debris from a stretch of beach. Sand Island State Recreation Area is one of Oahu’s largest urban parks. Laulima Navy is a campaign to highlight community service performed by Navy personnel in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    This work, CNRH Volunteers with 808 Cleanups for Laulima Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

