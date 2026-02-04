Staff Sgt. Jaron Vine poses with his family following a ceremony recognizing his heroic actions at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 10, 2026. Vine’s quick thinking, calm demeanor, and application of Air Force training were instrumental in administering CPR to save the life of a young girl last summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9506888
|VIRIN:
|260110-F-HT863-1170
|Resolution:
|5153x3429
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB
No keywords found.