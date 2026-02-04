(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB

    Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jaron Vine poses with his family following a ceremony recognizing his heroic actions at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 10, 2026. Vine’s quick thinking, calm demeanor, and application of Air Force training were instrumental in administering CPR to save the life of a young girl last summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:47
    419th Figher Wing
    award
    419th SFS

