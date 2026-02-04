Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Jaron Vine poses with his family following a ceremony recognizing his heroic actions at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 10, 2026. Vine’s quick thinking, calm demeanor, and application of Air Force training were instrumental in administering CPR to save the life of a young girl last summer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Branden Rae)