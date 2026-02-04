Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Erland Torrey, commander of the 419th Security Forces Squadron, presents Hudson Vine with a Certificate of Outstanding Vigilance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 10, 2026. Hudson alerted nearby adults after noticing a 4-year-old child face down in a swimming pool, helping initiate life-saving actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Branden Rae)