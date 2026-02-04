Lt. Col. Erland Torrey, commander of the 419th Security Forces Squadron, presents Hudson Vine with a Certificate of Outstanding Vigilance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 10, 2026. Hudson alerted nearby adults after noticing a 4-year-old child face down in a swimming pool, helping initiate life-saving actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9506886
|VIRIN:
|260110-F-HT863-1047
|Resolution:
|5398x3592
|Size:
|4.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB
No keywords found.