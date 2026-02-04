(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB [Image 2 of 3]

    Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Lt. Col. Erland Torrey, commander of the 419th Security Forces Squadron, presents Hudson Vine with a Certificate of Outstanding Vigilance at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Jan. 10, 2026. Hudson alerted nearby adults after noticing a 4-year-old child face down in a swimming pool, helping initiate life-saving actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Technical Sgt. Branden Rae)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:47
    This work, Calm Under Pressure: Citizen Airman Saves Child, Earns Commendation at Hill AFB [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS

