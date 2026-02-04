(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    For the first time in nearly a decade, jet fuel will now be able to successfully transfer from on-base petroleum, oils, and lubricants storage tanks directly to aircraft in support of the new Foreign Military Sales mission at Ebbing ANGB. After nearly four years of repairs to a fuel farm deemed inoperable in 2021, the system is now fully operational and ready to meet the demands of the FMS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 15:00
    Photo ID: 9506849
    VIRIN: 260204-Z-SO717-1018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, Fueling the Future [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

