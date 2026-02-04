Fueling the Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

For the first time in nearly a decade, jet fuel will now be able to successfully transfer from on-base petroleum, oils, and lubricants storage tanks directly to aircraft in support of the new Foreign Military Sales mission at Ebbing ANGB. After nearly four years of repairs to a fuel farm deemed inoperable in 2021, the system is now fully operational and ready to meet the demands of the FMS mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patricia Teare)