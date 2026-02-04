50th Civil Engineering Squadron Supports Space Operations Through Weapon Systems Infrastructure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Steven Hood (right) and Jason Anderson (center), Power Support System Mechanics at the 50th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), perform their duties in the Central Utilities Plant at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 27, 2026. The 50th CES provides mission-critical electrical power and air conditioning for numerous U.S. Space Force Mission Deltas at Schriever, enabling them to deliver combat effects in space and around the globe. This direct support to space warfighters is called Weapon Systems Infrastructure, or WSI. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)