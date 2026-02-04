(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    50th Civil Engineering Squadron Supports Space Operations Through Weapon Systems Infrastructure

    50th Civil Engineering Squadron Supports Space Operations Through Weapon Systems Infrastructure

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2023

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 41

    Matthew Morales, Power Projection Supervisor at the 50th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES), performs his duties in the Central Utilities Plant at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 27, 2026. The 50th CES provides mission-critical electrical power and air conditioning for numerous U.S. Space Force Mission Deltas at Schriever, enabling them to deliver combat effects in space and around the globe. This direct support to space warfighters is called Weapon Systems Infrastructure, or WSI. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 11:34
    Photo ID: 9506396
    VIRIN: 260127-X-IF173-1001
    Resolution: 7773x5182
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    This work, 50th Civil Engineering Squadron Supports Space Operations Through Weapon Systems Infrastructure, by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    50th Civil Engineering Squadron
    Schriever Space Force Base
    Space Base Delta 41
    Combat Forces Command
    Weapons System Infrastructure
    Central Utilities Plant

