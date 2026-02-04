Calhoun County, Miss. (Feb. 3, 2026) - FEMA, MEMA and Calhoun County conduct Public Assistance Rapid Assessments following the January ice storm.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9506404
|VIRIN:
|260203-O-JQ168-4095
|Resolution:
|5664x3776
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|BRUCE, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA MEMA and Calhoun County Conduct Rapid Assessments [Image 5 of 5], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.