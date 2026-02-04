(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FEMA MEMA and Calhoun County Conduct Rapid Assessments [Image 3 of 5]

    FEMA MEMA and Calhoun County Conduct Rapid Assessments

    BRUCE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Calhoun County, Miss. (Feb. 3, 2026) - FEMA, MEMA and Calhoun County Officials conduct Public Assistance Rapid Assessments following the January ice storm.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 11:32
    Photo ID: 9506401
    VIRIN: 260203-O-JQ168-4841
    Resolution: 5818x3879
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: BRUCE, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA MEMA and Calhoun County Conduct Rapid Assessments [Image 5 of 5], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

