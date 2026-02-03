(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kosovo Force 36 Riot Control [Image 9 of 9]

    Kosovo Force 36 Riot Control

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, act as protesters during riot control training during a Kosovo Force (KFOR) Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026, in preparation for their upcoming nine-month peacekeeping deployment in support of NATO’s KFOR 36 mission. Kosovo has been an independent nation since 2008. While supporting KFOR, U.S. Soldiers are part of an ongoing international military presence to help maintain a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement and stability for all people in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 10:25
    Photo ID: 9506255
    VIRIN: 260204-A-QM436-1199
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Kosovo Force 36 Riot Control [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    TrainTo Win
    NATO
    KFOR

