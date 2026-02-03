Kosovo Force 36 Riot Control

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, act as protesters during riot control training during a Kosovo Force (KFOR) Mission Rehearsal Exercise at Joint Multinational Readiness Center’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026, in preparation for their upcoming nine-month peacekeeping deployment in support of NATO’s KFOR 36 mission. Kosovo has been an independent nation since 2008. While supporting KFOR, U.S. Soldiers are part of an ongoing international military presence to help maintain a safe and secure environment and ensure freedom of movement and stability for all people in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)