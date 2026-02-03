U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Jake Peterson celebrates with his teammate Charles Panchisin after scoring a goal during a hockey game against Sacred Heart University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 30, 2026. Air Force finished the game defeating Sacred Heart 5-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2026 10:04
|Photo ID:
|9506238
|VIRIN:
|260130-F-XD900-1054
|Resolution:
|5381x3587
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Hockey vs Sacred Heart 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.