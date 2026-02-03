USAFA Hockey vs Sacred Heart 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Jake Peterson celebrates with his teammate Charles Panchisin after scoring a goal during a hockey game against Sacred Heart University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 30, 2026. Air Force finished the game defeating Sacred Heart 5-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)