    USAFA Hockey vs Sacred Heart 2025

    USAFA Hockey vs Sacred Heart 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Air Force's Anthony Yu takes a shot on goal during a hockey game against Sacred Heart University at the Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan. 30, 2026. Air Force finished the game defeating Sacred Heart 5-2. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dylan Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 10:04
    Photo ID: 9506237
    VIRIN: 260130-F-XD900-1048
    Resolution: 3309x2647
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Hockey vs Sacred Heart 2025, by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFA
    Air Force Academy
    Hockey
    Falcons

