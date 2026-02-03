(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMLC staff briefing CECOM [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AMLC staff briefing CECOM

    FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Ellen Crown 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Jorge Magana, right, director of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, speaks during a workforce optimization brief to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command leadership Jan. 29 at Fort Detrick, Md. Also pictured alongside Magana are Lt. Col. T. Ray Harris, left, and Lt. Col. Travis Helm.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9506221
    VIRIN: 260129-A-QL922-1005
    Resolution: 2400x1728
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMLC staff briefing CECOM [Image 4 of 4], by Ellen Crown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coin presentation to Hernandez
    Command coin to Giunta
    Col. Maxwell briefs Maj. Gen. Turinetti
    AMLC staff briefing CECOM

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army leaders discuss MEDLOG transformation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery