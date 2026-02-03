AMLC staff briefing CECOM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jorge Magana, right, director of U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Medical Maintenance Management Directorate, speaks during a workforce optimization brief to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command leadership Jan. 29 at Fort Detrick, Md. Also pictured alongside Magana are Lt. Col. T. Ray Harris, left, and Lt. Col. Travis Helm.