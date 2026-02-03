(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NSA Bahrain conducts Exercise Citadel Protect [Image 5 of 9]

    NSA Bahrain conducts Exercise Citadel Protect

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raphael McCorey 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    260204-N-XB470-2402 MANAMA, Bahrain (February 4, 2026) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Harbor Patrol Unit personnel pursue a training boat as part of Exercise Citadel Protect. Citadel Protect is an annual multinational force protection exercise designed to enhance security readiness and strengthen interoperability across commands, services, and partner nations. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 07:28
    Photo ID: 9505996
    VIRIN: 260204-N-XB470-2402
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain conducts Exercise Citadel Protect [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Port ops
    Citadel Protect
    exercise

