NSA Bahrain conducts Exercise Citadel Protect

260204-N-XB470-2423 MANAMA, Bahrain (February 4, 2026) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Harbor Patrol Unit personnel pursue a training boat as part of Exercise Citadel Protect. Citadel Protect is an annual multinational force protection exercise designed to enhance security readiness and strengthen interoperability across commands, services, and partner nations. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)