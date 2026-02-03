Sailors Aboard the USS Dewey Stand Watch While Operating in the Sea of Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260127-N-JJ672-1071

U.S. Navy Ensign Angela Santos stands night watch on the bridge aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey while operating in the Sea of Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)