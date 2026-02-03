(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors Aboard the USS Dewey Stand Watch While Operating in the Sea of Japan

    Sailors Aboard the USS Dewey Stand Watch While Operating in the Sea of Japan

    SEA OF JAPAN

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260127-N-JJ672-1002
    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Ian Robins stands watch on the bridge aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey while operating in the Sea of Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 07:17
    VIRIN: 260127-N-JJ672-1002
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    This work, Sailors Aboard the USS Dewey Stand Watch While Operating in the Sea of Japan [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sea of Japan
    USS Dewey (DDG 105)
    DESRON 15
    Pilot House
    bridge
    7th Fleet

