    Sailors Assigned to HSM 51 Conduct Maintenance on Helicopters Aboard USS Dewey [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors Assigned to HSM 51 Conduct Maintenance on Helicopters Aboard USS Dewey

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    260128-N-JJ672-1034
    U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brandon Cawthorn, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, conducts maintenance on an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter aboard Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 23:30
    Photo ID: 9505695
    VIRIN: 260128-N-JJ672-1034
    Resolution: 3149x2669
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
