Sailors Assigned to HSM 51 Conduct Maintenance on Helicopters Aboard USS Dewey

260128-N-JJ672-1009

U.S. Navy Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Isabelle Lopez, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, conducts maintenance on an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter aboard Arleigh Burke-class missile-guided destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), conducting operations int the Pacific Ocean, Jan.28, while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28, 2026. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)