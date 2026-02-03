(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mochitsuki event brings U.S. and Japanese medical professionals together at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka [Image 6 of 7]

    Mochitsuki event brings U.S. and Japanese medical professionals together at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2026) — Dr. Reika Matsushita, a Japanese Fellow assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, uses a kine (mallet) to pound rice during a traditional mochitsuki ceremony at the hospital. The Japanese Fellows organized the event to highlight cultural partnership and collaboration between U.S. and Japanese medical professionals. The Japanese Fellowship Program is a yearlong graduate medical education program that has trained Japanese physicians at USNH Yokosuka since 1952. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    Mochitsuki event brings U.S. and Japanese medical professionals together at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    USNH Yokosuka
    Japanese Fellows
    Partnership

