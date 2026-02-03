YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2026) — Cmdr. Katherine Gelenter and Cmdr. Sachiko Ikari, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, enjoy hot soup during a mochitsuki (mochi-pounding) cultural exchange event at the hospital. The Japanese Fellows organized the event to highlight cultural partnership and collaboration between U.S. and Japanese medical professionals. The Japanese Fellowship Program is a yearlong graduate medical education program that has trained Japanese physicians at USNH Yokosuka since 1952. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 19:49
|Photo ID:
|9505505
|VIRIN:
|260128-N-WC492-1001
|Resolution:
|1920x1216
|Size:
|873.25 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mochitsuki event brings U.S. and Japanese medical professionals together at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mochitsuki event brings U.S. and Japanese medical professionals together at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka
No keywords found.