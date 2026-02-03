Mochitsuki event brings U.S. and Japanese medical professionals together at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 28, 2026) — Cmdr. Katherine Gelenter and Cmdr. Sachiko Ikari, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, enjoy hot soup during a mochitsuki (mochi-pounding) cultural exchange event at the hospital. The Japanese Fellows organized the event to highlight cultural partnership and collaboration between U.S. and Japanese medical professionals. The Japanese Fellowship Program is a yearlong graduate medical education program that has trained Japanese physicians at USNH Yokosuka since 1952. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)