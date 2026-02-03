(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    55th Sustainment Brigade & 410th Signal Company conduct deployment ceremony [Image 31 of 33]

    55th Sustainment Brigade &amp; 410th Signal Company conduct deployment ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by Capt. Robert Wooldridge 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Saturday, January 1st, Soldiers from the 410th Signal Company and 55th Sustainment Brigade were joined by family, friends, and senior leaders for their deployment ceremony.

    Distinguished visitors include: Lt. Gen. Robert Harter - Chief of the Army Reserve, and wife Mrs. Erin Harter, Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty – Army Reserve CSM, Maj. Gen. Laurence Linton – Commander 99th Readiness Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson – 99th Readiness Division CSM, Command Sgt. Maj. Juddiah Mooso – 377th TSC CSM, Brig. Gen. Stephen Pazak - Commander 310th ESC, and wife Mrs. Nicole Pazak, and Mr. Craig Metz - Chief of Staff for the office of Congressman Joe Wilson, South Carolina 2nd District.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 17:28
    Photo ID: 9505398
    VIRIN: 260131-A-TD266-9784
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Sustainment Brigade & 410th Signal Company conduct deployment ceremony [Image 33 of 33], by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    377th TSC
    55th Sustainment Brigade
    310th Expeditionary Sustaiment Command
    Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General
    99th Readines Division
    Army Reserve

