Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Saturday, January 1st, Soldiers from the 410th Signal Company and 55th Sustainment Brigade were joined by family, friends, and senior leaders for their deployment ceremony.



Distinguished visitors include: Lt. Gen. Robert Harter - Chief of the Army Reserve, and wife Mrs. Erin Harter, Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty – Army Reserve CSM, Maj. Gen. Laurence Linton – Commander 99th Readiness Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson – 99th Readiness Division CSM, Command Sgt. Maj. Juddiah Mooso – 377th TSC CSM, Brig. Gen. Stephen Pazak - Commander 310th ESC, and wife Mrs. Nicole Pazak, and Mr. Craig Metz - Chief of Staff for the office of Congressman Joe Wilson, South Carolina 2nd District.