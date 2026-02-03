Saturday, January 1st, Soldiers from the 410th Signal Company and 55th Sustainment Brigade were joined by family, friends, and senior leaders for their deployment ceremony.
Distinguished visitors include: Lt. Gen. Robert Harter - Chief of the Army Reserve, and wife Mrs. Erin Harter, Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty – Army Reserve CSM, Maj. Gen. Laurence Linton – Commander 99th Readiness Division, Command Sgt. Maj. Corey Thompson – 99th Readiness Division CSM, Command Sgt. Maj. Juddiah Mooso – 377th TSC CSM, Brig. Gen. Stephen Pazak - Commander 310th ESC, and wife Mrs. Nicole Pazak, and Mr. Craig Metz - Chief of Staff for the office of Congressman Joe Wilson, South Carolina 2nd District.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 17:29
|Photo ID:
|9505392
|VIRIN:
|260131-A-TD266-2202
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 55th Sustainment Brigade & 410th Signal Company conduct deployment ceremony [Image 33 of 33], by CPT Robert Wooldridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.