Training alongside their sponsoring unit, the 10th Mountain Division, nine cadets representing the U.S. Military Academy among 26 teams competed in the D-Series Winter Challenge, a physically and mentally demanding cold-weather competition, which is designed to develop junior leaders while strengthening institutional partnerships with the operational Army.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9505261
|VIRIN:
|260203-O-ZV784-8425
|Resolution:
|2048x1214
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, West Point Cadets Test Leadership and Endurance During D-Series Winter Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
