    West Point Cadets Test Leadership and Endurance During D-Series Winter Challenge [Image 3 of 4]

    West Point Cadets Test Leadership and Endurance During D-Series Winter Challenge

    WEST POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Eric Bartelt 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Training alongside their sponsoring unit, the 10th Mountain Division, nine cadets representing the U.S. Military Academy among 26 teams competed in the D-Series Winter Challenge, a physically and mentally demanding cold-weather competition, which is designed to develop junior leaders while strengthening institutional partnerships with the operational Army.

    This work, West Point Cadets Test Leadership and Endurance During D-Series Winter Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Bartelt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

