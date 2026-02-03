West Point Cadets Test Leadership and Endurance During D-Series Winter Challenge

Photo By Eric Bartelt | Training alongside their sponsoring unit, the 10th Mountain Division, nine cadets...... read more read more Photo By Eric Bartelt | Training alongside their sponsoring unit, the 10th Mountain Division, nine cadets representing the U.S. Military Academy among 26 teams competed in the D-Series Winter Challenge, a physically and mentally demanding cold-weather competition, which is designed to develop junior leaders while strengthening institutional partnerships with the operational Army. see less | View Image Page

WEST POINT, N.Y. — As winter tightened its grip on the Hudson Valley, U.S. Military Academy cadets from Company G-2 Sandhurst, known as the “Gators,” stepped into extreme cold conditions at Ft. Drum, New York, to embrace adversity, rely on one another, and lead with purpose.



Training alongside their sponsoring unit, the 10th Mountain Division, nine cadets represented West Point among 26 teams competing in the D-Series Winter Challenge, a physically and mentally demanding cold-weather competition, which is designed to develop junior leaders while strengthening institutional partnerships with the operational Army.



Despite compressed timelines resulting from Fort Drum’s closures during the severe winter storm on Jan. 25-26, cadets rapidly adapted to weather and scheduling constraints, completing all pre-competition requirements and performing at a high level. Official competition events were conducted from Jan. 27-30.



The D-Series Winter Challenge draws its name and legacy from the historic divisional maneuvers conducted at Camp Hale, Colorado, in 1944, where approximately 12,000 Soldiers of the 10th Light Division (Alpine) endured weeks of harsh mountain war games in preparation for combat in Europe. Today’s challenge honors that heritage by demanding the same resilience, adaptability and teamwork.



Cadets executed a disciplined and adaptive train-up while maintaining their rigorous academic schedules. This train-up focused on functional fitness, endurance, weapons proficiency, casualty care, communications and small-unit movement. Upon receiving skis and snowshoes shortly before the event, the team immediately transitioned to cold-weather mobility training, enabling them to meet Fort Drum standards and compete alongside active-duty units.



The competition tested squads across multiple events requiring sustained physical performance, tactical proficiency, and effective leadership under stress. After placing third on the opening day, the West Point team advanced through subsequent events and finished second overall among the 26 teams and were awarded Army Achievement Medals (AAM’s) from Ft. Drum leadership for their accomplishments.



The competition opened with the Tactical Assembly Squad event. This event began with a physical fitness test that determined the starting order for subsequent events. Squads then conducted a series of tactical and technical tasks while carrying all assigned equipment such as assault packs, snowshoes, weapons and Ahkio sleds. The evaluated tasks included ASIP radio spot reports (SPOTREP’s), casualty assessment and evacuation, cold-weather injury prevention, 9-line medical evacuation reporting, weapons disassembly and functions checks on the M249, M240 and M17, and a military history examination.



Only the top 10 squads advanced to the second day’s biathlon, which featured a seven-mile cross-country ski movement followed by live-fire M4 stress shoots integrated with essential Soldier tasks. The top three teams from Day 2 continued to Day 3. The final event, the 45th Infantry Division Cut, began with an air movement to the course start and a mass start through multiple stations, including a three-on-one rope bridge, cliff climb and rappel knot tying, and a 25-meter relay swim while wearing front load carriers and carrying dummy rifles.



“The D-Series Winter Challenge was one of the most physically and mentally demanding, but also rewarding, training events I’ve experienced,” said Class of 2026 Cadet Eric Song. “Operating in extreme cold highlighted how small details – from movement techniques to medical planning – can have immediate consequences. Learning from cold-weather experts deepened my respect for Soldiers who operate in these environments.”



Throughout the challenge, cadets communicated under stress and supported one another through fatigue and adversity. Shared hardship reinforced the principle that effective leadership is rooted in teamwork and sacrifice.



According to Capt. Katie Emery, the G-2 Tactical Officer, the cadets’ performance reflected exceptional commitment.



“These cadets went above and beyond in how they prepared for this event, juggling academics, limited resources and personal time to make sure they were ready,” Emery explained. “Our Sandhurst Squad Leader, (Class of 2026) Cadet Ciaran Bowler, took ownership of the train-up and did an outstanding job preparing the team. We couldn’t be prouder of how they performed – the results reflected the effort and discipline they brought to every phase of preparation. This is exactly the kind of leadership and adaptability we want to see from our cadets.”



The D-Series Winter Challenge remains a vital leader development opportunity, connecting West Point cadets to the Army’s mountain warfare heritage while preparing them to lead Soldiers in complex and demanding environments.