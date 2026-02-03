(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Participate in a Round Table [Image 4 of 4]

    Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Participate in a Round Table

    TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Tupelo, Miss. (Feb. 2, 2026) - Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves participate at a roundtable briefing with FEMA, MEMA, Emergency Managers and the Mississippi National Guard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 13:09
    Photo ID: 9505087
    VIRIN: 260202-O-AH964-9487
    Resolution: 5156x3437
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Participate in a Round Table [Image 4 of 4], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

