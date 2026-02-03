Date Taken: 02.02.2026 Date Posted: 02.03.2026 13:09 Photo ID: 9505083 VIRIN: 260202-O-AH964-2882 Resolution: 3866x2577 Size: 2.1 MB Location: TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Participate in a Round Table Brief [Image 4 of 4], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.