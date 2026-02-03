(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Forest power: woodchips to electricity [Image 9 of 29]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service   

    The Hat Creek Bioenergy Facility is much smaller than your typical plant (that we picture from the 80-90’s). At just 3 megawatts, the facility is just the right size for the town of Burney, population around 3,000. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2026 12:44
    Photo ID: 9505022
    VIRIN: 250706-O-NM884-9554
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forest power: woodchips to electricity [Image 29 of 29], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity
    Forest power: woodchips to electricity

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Forest power: woodchips to electricity

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery