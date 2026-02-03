The Hat Creek Bioenergy Facility is much smaller than your typical plant (that we picture from the 80-90’s). At just 3 megawatts, the facility is just the right size for the town of Burney, population around 3,000. (Forest Service photo by Andrew Avitt)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2026 12:44
|Photo ID:
|9505022
|VIRIN:
|250706-O-NM884-9554
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Forest power: woodchips to electricity [Image 29 of 29], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Forest power: woodchips to electricity
No keywords found.