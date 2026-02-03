Date Taken: 11.24.2025 Date Posted: 02.03.2026 12:44 Photo ID: 9505016 VIRIN: 251124-O-NM884-1290 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.1 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Forest power: woodchips to electricity [Image 29 of 29], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.